Retail money is driving quiet exits for seasoned investors

In just four years, retail assets under management (AUM) in the mutual fund industry have more than tripled, crossing ₹17 trillion. Retail investors now account for 27% of the total AUM in mutual funds. As of August 2024, there were 204 million mutual fund accounts, with 80% belonging to retail investors. While institutional investors such as high-net-worth individuals and banks still hold larger stakes overall, retail investors have gained significant influence in equities.