Shailesh sat in the balcony of his 43rd-floor apartment scrolling through his investment app. The market had fallen 1.12% that day. His portfolio was down 8% over the past few months.
Portfolio obsession: when constant monitoring hurts returns
SummaryPatience and letting the portfolio be may look like inaction. But that may be the best action for the health of one’s wealth
Shailesh sat in the balcony of his 43rd-floor apartment scrolling through his investment app. The market had fallen 1.12% that day. His portfolio was down 8% over the past few months.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More