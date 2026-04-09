Markets fear uncertainty more than war: How to navigate geopolitical crises

Sanjeev Govila
4 min read9 Apr 2026, 03:26 PM IST
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Wars, crises and geopolitical rivalries have repeatedly unsettled markets, but they have rarely derailed long-term wealth creation.(Istockphoto )
Summary
Investors who have constructed portfolios around fundamentally strong businesses are generally better positioned to navigate temporary market disruptions.

Markets rattle when a war breaks out. Investors fear uncertainty more than conflict itself. Recent developments, including the temporary ceasefire in West Asia, have once again shown how quickly sentiment can shift once the immediate risk of escalation eases.

History shows that once the contours of a geopolitical crisis become clearer, markets often stabilize and recover.

Why markets react sharply to geopolitical crises

Whenever geopolitical tensions escalate, investors instinctively ask: what is the worst that could happen? Could the conflict spiral into something larger, like a global confrontation? Such fears are not irrational.

History offers a useful perspective. Wars, crises and geopolitical rivalries have repeatedly unsettled markets, but they have rarely derailed long-term wealth creation.

During the Gulf War in 1990, global equity markets fell sharply when Iraq invaded Kuwait, and oil prices surged. Yet markets recovered within months once it became clear that the conflict would remain contained.

Also Read | Why Iran thinks it won the war despite huge military losses

Similarly, the aftermath of the attacks on 11 September 2001 in the US triggered panic across financial markets. However, within a year markets had largely stabilised as the economic impact became clearer.

During the Iraq war in 2003, markets declined sharply in the months leading up to the conflict. But once the war began and uncertainty decreased, equities rebounded strongly.

These episodes demonstrate an important truth: markets often react sharply before or at the onset of conflict, when uncertainty is at its peak. Basically, the greatest market risk during geopolitical crises lies in how events might escalate.

The uncertainty discount

When geopolitical risks intensify, markets tend to price in worst-case scenarios. Investors demand higher risk premiums, and asset prices adjust accordingly.

This phenomenon creates what can be described as an ‘uncertainty discount’. The recent cooling of oil prices and the recovery in equity markets following the ceasefire announcement are a reminder of how quickly this discount can unwind as worst-case fears begin to recede.

Investors with a long-term perspective can often use such periods to gradually build or reinforce positions in fundamentally strong businesses. When uncertainty recedes and the worst fears fail to materialise, markets recover faster than expected. The key lesson here is not to predict geopolitical outcomes but to recognise that markets often overreact to uncertainty in the short run.

Why oil matters

While global markets may eventually recover from geopolitical tensions, India faces a specific vulnerability: its dependence on imported crude oil. The recent volatility in crude prices amid the West Asia war has demonstrated how quickly these risks can materialise.

India imports over 80% of its crude oil requirements. As a result, any geopolitical conflict that disrupts global energy markets can have significant implications for the Indian economy. A sharp rise in crude oil prices affects inflation, widens the current account deficit and can put pressure on the economy and the rupee.

Also Read | Iran war: Centre opens talks with states on jet fuel tax cuts amid cost surge

Higher oil prices also influence interest rates and government finances. When inflation rises due to elevated energy costs, central banks may need to maintain tighter monetary conditions for longer. This, in turn, affects borrowing costs across the economy.

For investors, these macroeconomic linkages matter. Rising oil prices can influence sectoral performance in equity markets. Energy-intensive industries may face margin pressures, while oil-producing and energy-related businesses could benefit.

Understanding these dynamics allows investors to interpret market volatility more rationally rather than reacting emotionally to geopolitical headlines.

Discipline, diversification and perspective

Periods of geopolitical tension test investors’ emotional resilience. Market volatility often triggers impulsive decisions, including panic selling or abandoning long-term investment strategies. However, successful investing rarely depends on predicting geopolitical events. Instead, it depends on building portfolios that are resilient enough to withstand uncertainty.

Diversification across sectors, asset classes and geographies helps reduce the impact of sudden shocks. Investors who have constructed portfolios around fundamentally strong businesses are generally better positioned to navigate temporary market disruptions.

The time-tested philosophy of ‘buy right and sit tight’ continues to hold relevance for long-term investors. Short-term volatility may be uncomfortable, but it is an inherent feature of equity investing.

Staying focused through uncertainty

Geopolitical crises and even temporary pauses such as ceasefires will continue to unsettle markets from time to time. Conflicts may disrupt supply chains, influence commodity prices and trigger temporary market corrections. Yet history repeatedly shows that markets adapt quickly when uncertainty begins to fade. The current phase of easing tensions may offer relief, but it also underscores how quickly sentiment can reverse if uncertainty resurfaces.

Also Read | Mango exporters fret as Iran war triggers shortage of refrigerated containers

For investors, the real challenge is not avoiding volatility but maintaining discipline during periods of uncertainty. Those who remain patient, diversified and focused on long-term fundamentals are often best positioned to benefit when stability returns.

Geopolitical conflicts may shake markets in the short term, as recent events have once again shown. But disciplined investors recognise that uncertainty eventually subsides, and that long-term investment success depends less on predicting crises and more on staying invested through them.

Col (retd) Sanjeev Govila is certified financial planner is CEO of Hum Fauji Initiatives, a financial advisory firm. Views are personal.

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