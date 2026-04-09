Markets rattle when a war breaks out. Investors fear uncertainty more than conflict itself. Recent developments, including the temporary ceasefire in West Asia, have once again shown how quickly sentiment can shift once the immediate risk of escalation eases.
Markets fear uncertainty more than war: How to navigate geopolitical crises
SummaryInvestors who have constructed portfolios around fundamentally strong businesses are generally better positioned to navigate temporary market disruptions.
Markets rattle when a war breaks out. Investors fear uncertainty more than conflict itself. Recent developments, including the temporary ceasefire in West Asia, have once again shown how quickly sentiment can shift once the immediate risk of escalation eases.
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