March madness: Why the market’s panic misleads investors

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)
4 min read22 Mar 2026, 07:01 AM IST
logo
The morning panic belongs to leveraged investors. You need not borrow their emergency.
Summary
A World Cup win, a war, oil at $119, drones over refineries, a bank chairman’s exit—and the month isn’t even over. The market panic still belongs to borrowed-money investors, not you.

Consider what March 2026 has delivered so far.

India won the T20 World Cup on the 8th, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad. By the 19th, Iranian drones struck Saudi Aramco’s SAMREF refinery at Yanbu. In between: a war that shut the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude briefly touching $119 a barrel, damage to Qatar’s largest gas facility, the US Federal Reserve holding rates at 3.75% and signalling no cuts, HDFC Bank’s chairman resigning over “values and ethics,” and an AI disruption cycle keeping fund managers guessing which IT companies survive the next five years.

All of this layered atop Holi, Eid, and Ugadi. March began with Bumrah’s four wickets in a World Cup final and now has drones over oil refineries. March has more crises than days.

Also Read | The thali that never changes

On Thursday, 19 March, the Sensex fell 3.26%. Roughly 10 trillion in market capitalization vanished in a single session. Every one of the 30 Sensex stocks closed in the red. All 16 sectoral indices fell. The India VIX surged 23%. If you watched your phone all day, it would have felt like your financial life was under assault from every direction at once.

The feeling is understandable, but the feeling is not the fact. And the market you were watching is not the market you own.

This pattern is familiar. It played out on 2 March, when the Sensex was indicated to fall 2,700 points pre-market but ended the day with a fraction of that decline. It played out during the pandemic. It plays out on every geopolitical shock. The pre-market carnage looks terrifying; the closing price looks far less dramatic. And yet the lesson in that gap often goes unlearned.

The answer is simple and under-discussed: leveraged investors produce leveraged prices.

When you borrow to invest in stocks or take positions in futures and options, you are no longer deploying patient capital. You are using money that charges a daily rent and can be forcibly withdrawn if prices move against you.

For such investors, time is not an ally, it is a ticking clock. When bad news breaks at midnight, a leveraged trader cannot wait. They must act immediately, because every hour risks larger losses or a margin call that wipes out the position. The panic is not irrational, it is logical.

That is the market at the open: driven less by long-term investors and more by participants whose horizons are measured in hours. For them, a flare-up in West Asia is an immediate emergency.

Also Read | Sebi’s new MF rulebook: Clarity or more clutter?

A research by the Securities and Exchange Board of India's shows that 89% of individual derivatives traders lose money. The leverage driving those losses is the same leverage driving pre-market carnage. When you watch the Sensex fall by 2,700 and start sweating, you are experiencing the emotional consequences of someone else's financial structure.

The midday recovery is not the market “calming down”, as television anchors often describe it. It is the real market reasserting itself. As leveraged positions are closed or unwound, long-term investors—those who own businesses through mutual funds, SIPs, and long-held portfolios—begin to set prices again. They are under no pressure to sell. Their ownership has not changed because a conflict has broken out thousands of kilometres away.

Also Read | The personal finance system is rigged for you to fail

March 2026 is not ordinary. Oil above $110 is a serious problem for India, which imports 85% of its crude. If prices persist, inflation will rise, the current account deficit will widen, and earnings in oil-sensitive sectors will take a hit. The war is real. The supply disruption is real. None of this is a false alarm.

But there is a difference between a real problem and your emergency. A real problem adjusts valuations over weeks and months as facts become clearer. Your emergency, the kind that requires action at 9:15 on a market morning, exists only if you have borrowed to be in the market.

March has thrown everything at investors: a World Cup, a war, oil, drones, AI disruption, a governance scandal, and a hawkish Fed. The month is not over. But the morning panic belongs to borrowed-money investors. You need not borrow their emergency.

Dhirendra Kumar is founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an independent investment advisory firm

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics