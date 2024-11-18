Falling markets are just what you needed. Here’s why
Summary
- Rethink, rebalance, reset: Turning a market downturn into a growth opportunity.
Investing in stocks is often described as simple but not easy. Yet, for much of the past twelve months, making money in the market seemed to be just that—simple and easy. It felt almost effortless. Any approach, from thoughtful strategies to pure intuition, seemed to yield handsome returns. The more you invested, the more you made. The less you understood the risks involved, even if it was part of your family’s future, the richer you got.