If you are a new investor and have stayed invested in equities over the past two years, you may have little to show for it. The Nifty 50 is down about 13% over this period and is now 14.5% below its September 2024 peak. Over the past month alone, it has fallen 6.9%. These returns are as of 1 October 2026.
Nifty 50 correction: why fund managers see more value in large caps now
SummaryTwo years of flat market returns and sharp oil-led corrections have dragged Nifty 50 valuations below historical averages. Fund managers explain why beaten-down blue chips offer a margin of safety and where to invest now.
If you are a new investor and have stayed invested in equities over the past two years, you may have little to show for it. The Nifty 50 is down about 13% over this period and is now 14.5% below its September 2024 peak. Over the past month alone, it has fallen 6.9%. These returns are as of 1 October 2026.
About the Author
Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.
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