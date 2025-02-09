Money
Markets are correcting. It's time to consider contrarian investing.
Summary
- Contrarian investing starts with identifying market trends or sentiments and looking for discrepancies between market sentiment and fundamentals.
Warren Buffett famously said: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." If you were bullish in September 2024, there is no reason to be bearish now just because of the correction.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more