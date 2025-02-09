Markets are correcting. It's time to consider contrarian investing.

That trigger came in the form of weak earnings growth, softer GDP growth (5.4% in July-September 2024) and selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Selling by FPIs has to be put into perspective. In October 2024, their net sales were the highest ever in a span of one month. Even now, in January 2025, they have been sellers. However, what is missed in these discussions is that they have invested heavily in primary issuances. That is, to an extent, they have shifted from secondary to primary.