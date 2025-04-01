Money
The art of investing in equity markets—when and how to sell?
Summary
- While buying and holding equities is essential, understanding the optimal exit strategy is equally important. Here are key insights into when to sell your investments for maximum gains.
Investors are often advised to buy equity funds and to stay invested for the long term to achieve optimal returns. However, an equally important aspect—knowing when and how to exit—often takes a back seat or is overlooked.
