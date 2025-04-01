The art of investing in equity markets—when and how to sell?

First and foremost, investors should understand that they need to be extremely lucky to buy at the exact bottom and sell at the exact top in the equity markets which can be very difficult as no one cannot accurately predict. The best and easiest way to take an exit call is when the valuations (particularly price to earnings ratio) of the underlying equity product’s portfolio and markets start becoming expensive by trading at decent premium levels over and above their long-term averages. This indicates that the equity product and markets have entered premium valuation/higher level range which can be a good time to exit.