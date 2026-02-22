The thali that never changes

Here's what I find most instructive: none of these expert debates mattered one bit to ordinary investors trying to build wealth over a lifetime. The person who started a disciplined savings programme in 1929—investing regularly through the crash, the Depression, World War II, and every subsequent crisis—would have done extraordinarily well by 1960 or 1970. The person who tried to time the market based on expert pronouncements, whether bullish or bearish, would have driven themselves mad.