About a year ago, I wrote a column comparing market experts to restaurants that advertise thalis with dozens of dishes. Every market fall brings out a familiar spread of explanations—geopolitical tensions, FII selling, disappointing earnings, high valuations—each served with the gravitas of someone who has decoded the universe's deepest mysteries.
The thali that never changes
SummaryNearly a century ago, experts were serving up the same buffet of market explanations. Nothing has changed.
