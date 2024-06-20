Money
Stock tips abound on Telegram, Insta. But do all adhere to Sebi’s rules?
Aprajita Sharma 9 min read 20 Jun 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Summary
- Under the guise of Sebi-approved analysis, registered and unregistered entities flaunt endorsements from celebrities with promises of overnight riches while sidestepping regulatory scrutiny
“Kuch to gadbad hai, Daya (Something is certainly amiss, Daya)!" ACP Pradyuman may have drawn inference to the murky world of financial influencers across social media in the reel world if ‘CID’ was tasked to investigate the labyrinthine world of online stock trading advice, where the rules are blurred and profits beckon.
