“It is completely illegal. What educational purpose does a stock recommendation serve? You are not educating about the stock. You are giving a call of action. Sebi is in discussions with platforms such as Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp to take action against non-registered entities. It is a difficult proposition because they make money with high volume activities in such groups. If the Telegrams and Facebooks of the world do not take action, they themselves could be held accountable by Sebi," says Meenakshi of Primeinvestor.in.