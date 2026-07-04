Stock vs MF: Can stock SIPs match the discipline of Mutual Fund investing? Expert on choosing the right strategy

One of the biggest mistakes investors make is trying to predict the perfect time to buy a stock. Markets rarely cooperate. But what if you could invest in your favourite companies the same way you invest in mutual funds: a fixed amount at regular intervals? Though on paper it feels like a perfect wealth creation formula, does it really work? Here's a look at the difference between the two approaches and which is a better investment strategy for you.
“A Stock SIP is an investment facility offered by many brokers that help one in automating the stock purchase by a fixed rupee amount or a fixed quantity of individual shares at regular intervals,” explains Abhishek Kumar, SEBI-registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and Founder of SahajMoney.
The shares are purchased directly on the stock exchange and credited to their demat account.
Scenario 1: Aman, a young IT professional in Bengaluru, began investing in 2019. He wasn’t a market expert, but each month, he put a fixed amount into select stocks, including Adani Enterprises and Bharat Electronics. The early years were uneventful, and the 2020 crash cut his portfolio in half. Many investors exited. Aman stayed invested.
By 2026, the results were striking. His disciplined investing had compounded into significant wealth, with both stocks – Adani enterprise (rallying heavily over 1,700% since 2020), Bharat Electronics (surging over 1400%) – delivering multibagger returns.
Scenario 2: Vimal, another retail investor, also turned to stock SIPs. He chose Paytm, confident it would become a long-term winner in digital finance. Each month, he kept investing, averaging his cost as the stock fell.
At first, it felt like discipline. But as concerns around profitability and governance mounted, the losses deepened. By the time the risks became clear, he was already heavily invested.
The advantage the mutual fund SIPs have over stock SIPs is the fact that they combine diversification and professional oversight. A broad portfolio reduces the impact of any single stock failure, while fund managers actively track, rebalance and replace weak performers.
So looking at the above examples, it can be said that there is no universal rule Stock SIPs are better than MF SIPs and vice versa as the ideal choice depends entirely on one's financial expertise, time available to research about each stock, and risk appetite.
“A Mutual Fund SIP is generally better for beginners and hands off investors because it provides built in diversification, professional management, automatic rebalancing, and fractional unit allocation. Where as Stock SIPs would be better suited only for experienced investors who possess the skills to analyse corporate fundamentals and are willing to manage concentrated portfolio of stocks and the volatility which comes with it,” explains Kumar
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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