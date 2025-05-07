Why do some stockbrokers want to access your contacts, calendar and other apps?
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 8 min read 07 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryMint checked what permissions 16 popular stockbroking apps request from Android users. What we found is that different brokerages ask for different kinds – and numbers – of permissions, including some that are unrelated to opening an account or buying and selling stocks.
On the surface, all stockbroking apps look similar. They help you trade for a fee, and users normally do a cost-benefit analysis before choosing one that suits them. However, what very few people realise is how much data – and what type – these apps collect.
