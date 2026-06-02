Why time in the market is more important than timing the market

This reminds me of a recent gathering where an interesting scene unfolded. A gentleman seated in the front row watched snacks being served from the back of the room. By the time they reached him, there was nothing left. Determined not to miss out again, he moved to the back when drinks were served—only to discover they were being distributed from the front. Then a woman approached carrying a bowl. Still hopeful, he stretched out his hand - only to receive a toothpick!