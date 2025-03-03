Stocks, MFs, Gold to PPF: 8 top investment options for women on International Women’s Day 2025

As we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, it’s the perfect time to focus on the importance of financial literacy for women. This year, let’s move beyond the celebration and focus on steps that empower women to achieve financial independence. Financial literacy and strategic investments are key to securing a stable future. From the dynamic world of mutual funds and stocks to the timeless appeal of gold and real estate and the security of government-backed schemes, let's explore top investment options for women to grow their money.

Eight top investment options for women on International Women’s Day 2025 1)Mutual Funds Mutual funds offer both growth potential and diversification. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) allow for regular, smaller investments, making them accessible to a wider range of investors.

2)Stocks Investing in stocks can offer significant returns for those with a higher risk tolerance. However, it requires thorough research and an understanding of the market.

3)Gold A traditional investment often favoured by women, gold investment can be an excellent option for anyone looking to diversify their portfolio. Here are some ways women (or anyone, really) can invest in gold:

Gold jewellery

Gold coins and bars

Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Gold Mutual Funds

Digital Gold

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)

4)Real Estate A long-term investment that can provide significant returns..

5)REITS REITs allow an investor to buy fractional shares in income-generating commercial properties (office spaces, malls, hotels) without the hassles of direct property management.

"In this domain, two listed REITs in India, namely, Embassy Office Parks and Mindspace Business Parks, are offering 8% to 10% annual returns through rental income and capital appreciation, breaking the lock of fixed deposits and conventional real estate. For women weighing the return against the risk, REITs are a good way to build a steady income, especially with rising institutional demand for commercial real estate in cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai," said Aman Gupta, Director of RPS Group.

6)Fixed Deposits (FDs) Bank FDs are considered a safe and reliable option for those seeking guaranteed returns.

7)Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) This scheme provides a fixed interest rate on deposits, offering a secure investment avenue for women.

8)Public Provident Fund (PPF) PPF is a long-term, low-risk investment with tax benefits, ideal for retirement planning.

International Women's Day 2025 International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8th. It is a global day celebrating women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.