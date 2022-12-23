Stocks vs property investments abroad? Limits and taxation rules explained

Dr. Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India said “As per the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022, a resident individual can make investment in foreign stocks and immovable properties situated outside India upto the LRS limit of US$ 250,000 per financial year. With regards to the tax implications of investment in stocks and properties abroad, any gains derived by the Indian investors from foreign stocks and/ or immovable property would be subject to capital gains tax depending upon the period of holding of such stocks. In case such shares/ property held for a period of more than 24 months, the gains derived would be categorised as long term capital gains and subject to tax @ 20% u/s 112 of the IT Act after availing the benefit of indexation. On the other hand, gains derived from foreign stocks held for a period of upto 24 months would be categorised as short term capital gains and subject to tax as per the marginal slab rates applicable to the individual investor. In case such investor is subjected to tax on such gains in India as well as the foreign jurisdiction, he may avail foreign tax credit (either unilateral or bilateral depending upon whether India has a treaty with such foreign country) with respect to such double taxation by way of furnishing Form 67 as per the prescribed procedure."