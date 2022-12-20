Stocks vs real estate: Where should one invest in India? What experts say

“An investment in real estate yields definite and high returns. Secondly the buyer can avail finance for almost 80% of the investment in properties, from reputed banks. If it is their first home, one can save on rentals or in the case of the second / third home, get rent, which would equal to the EMI amount in 3 to 4 Years. Lastly, a property is a highly rated asset, which enhances the financial stature of the person and brings other associated benefits such as high net worth, improvement in credibility in the books of the financial institutions, etc," said Sanchit Bhutani.