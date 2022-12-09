StocX.in launches India’s first private market index1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 11:59 AM IST
The index will track prices of more than 30 companies actively traded in the unlisted market and provide analysis and trends through data analytics.
NEW DELHI: StocX.in, an online unlisted securities portal, has launched India’s first private market index known as StocX Private Market Index (SPMI).