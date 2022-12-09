StocX.in launches India’s first private market index

The company claims that the index is free of typical biases that are inherent in most public market indexes like the selection and survivor bias as it automatically includes all companies whose prices are available for two consecutive days and excludes all the companies whose prices are not available. Which means that the index will keep adding and removing companies based on price availability and since it is taking only the percentage of change into consideration, the impact is that overall an investor gets a very good picture of how his portfolio would have done if he had invested in unlisted securities.

