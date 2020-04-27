India has ramped up its efforts to battle the deadly coronavirus , which has killed 872 people and infected 27,892, according to the data of the Union Health Ministry (till 8 am). Adhering to social distancing norm, Haryana government has come up with a solution and made banking easy in this time of Covid-19 pandemic. Manohar Lal Khattar-led govt in Haryana has come with a new portal that allows residents to get money delivered at their doorsteps, and book their time slots with the banks as per their convenience.

The new portal can be accessed through https://bankslot.haryana.gov.in

Here is the procedure to book bank slot:

1) Go to Bankslot.haryana.gov.in

2) Now, click on the option of ‘Book Your Bank Slot.’

3) Upon clicking this, a user will be directed to a new page

4) Name, mobile number, IFSC, date and requested time for appointment needs to be filled.

5) After filling all the details, any user can ‘apply for a bank slot.’

6)The user will again be directed to a new page with confirmation of the slot. This page now needs to be saved either in soft copy format or printed.

Here is the procedure to book doorstep cash delivery services during lockdown:

1) Go to Bankslot.haryana.gov.in

2) Now, click on the option of ‘Apply Postal Bank Service.’

3) After this, a page will appear where the user needs to fill in details like name, mobile number, amount, address, name of the district and city, and pin code.

4) The service is available for Aadhaar linked accounts.

5) The minimum limit for cash delivery is ₹1,000 and the maximum limit is ₹10,000.

As of 11 am (27 April), this portal has received 2,228 total bank requests and 988 cash delivery service requests.

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched 'HelpMe' mobile app, which aims to provide all the necessary services to the people, including telemedicine, movement passes, assistance in crop procurement and delivery of dry rations, cooked food and education materials.

Meanwhile, Haryana has recorded 289 coronavirus positive cases till date, according to the Union Health Ministry. Nuh has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 57 confirmed infections, followed by Faridabad with 42 cases, Gurugram (38), Palwal (34) and Panchkula (18).

