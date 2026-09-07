Stopped NPS contributions for a few years? Here’s how much your retirement corpus could lose

NPS is a retirement savings scheme providing market returns and tax benefits through voluntary contributions. If contributions cease temporarily, the accrued amount remains invested and continues to generate returns. Here's how much your retirement corpus could lose due to a pause.

Eshita Gain
Published7 Sep 2026, 12:25 PM IST
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Stopped NPS contributions for a few years? Here’s how much your retirement corpus could lose
Stopped NPS contributions for a few years? Here’s how much your retirement corpus could lose

The National Pension System (NPS) is a market-linked retirement savings scheme that helps build a solid retirement corpus. In this scheme, anyone who wishes to secure their financial future can contribute a set amount each month and enjoy market returns and tax benefits.

Unlike the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), which automatically diverts 8.33% of the employer's contribution into the retirement pension pool for formal-sector workers, voluntary schemes like the NPS operate on an entirely different structure.

But what happens to your NPS account when contributions stop for a few years? This can be a common concern among investors, as pausing retirement savings may become unavoidable due to financial constraints, a spell of unemployment, emergency expenses or other unforeseen circumstances.

Can you stop NPS contributions for a few years?

Yes, an NPS subscriber can temporarily stop making fresh contributions for a few months or even several years.

However, if you halt contributions for some time, it does not mean that the money already accumulated in the account should be withdrawn. It also does not stop earning returns during this period.

It continues to benefit from market-linked returns, although the value can rise or fall, depending on the performance of the underlying investments. NPS contributions are invested in diversified portfolios like equity, corporate bonds, and government securities.

How much does your retirement corpus lose?

Since NPS does not offer fixed returns and depends entirely on market cycles, it's hard to estimate the value of your final retirement corpus.

For illustrative purposes, let's consider a 40-year-old individual who plans to retire at 60 and contributes 10,000 per month to NPS. If the investment earns an assumed 12% annual return, continuing the contribution for 20 years could build a corpus of about 99,91,476, according to the SBI Pension Funds NPS calculator.

Also Read | How AI is reshaping retirement—and how to prepare

However, investors must note that they cannot withdraw the entire corpus all at once. Corporate employees can withdraw up to 80% of the accumulated balance as a lump sum and use at least 20% of it to buy an annuity. Similarly, government employees can withdraw up to 60% of their wealth at exit, with the remaining 40% used to purchase an annuity.

Now, let's assume that the person takes a break. Here's what happens to your retirement corpus in different scenarios. The illustration assumes a 10,000 monthly contribution, age 40, retirement at 60, and a 12% annual return. Actual NPS returns can vary based on market performance.

Pause in contributionsInvestment periodEstimated corpus at 60Reduction in corpus
No break20 years 99,91,476-
1 year19 years 87,53,250 12,38,226
3 years17 years 66,79,205 33,12,271
5 years15 years 50,45,756 49,45,720

Source: SBI Pension Funds NPS calculator

What is the minimum and maximum one can contribute to NPS?

The minimum annual contribution is just 1,000. That’s it. There’s no upper limit, meaning you can invest as much as you like.

Also Read | Moved abroad after retirement? How NRIs can submit life certificates

Of course, tax benefits are capped, but you can continue contributing beyond those limits if you want to grow your retirement corpus.

This means you do not necessarily have to maintain a monthly contribution to NPS. But if you do not meet the minimum annual contribution requirement, the account may be frozen after a period of inactivity.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

National Pension SystemTax BenefitsMarket Returns
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