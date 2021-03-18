When it comes to saving for retirement, conventional wisdom calls for starting early and setting aside 10% to 15% of pay annually. But that formula is unrealistic for the millions of workers who take career breaks, including many who have lost jobs over the past year.

While the prospect of skipping saving may provoke anxiety, the surprising news is that for many, the impact of temporarily suspending retirement saving—even for a few years—isn’t “as big as you might think," said Lorna Kapusta, head of women and customer engagement at Fidelity Investments.

“Taking the time to understand how a career break impacts your savings goals can help you figure out how to make up the shortfall," she said.

Moreover, making up for lost savings may not be as daunting as it sounds, in part because “if you get used to living a lower lifestyle when you are out of work, you won’t need to save as much for retirement," said Wade Pfau, a professor at the American College of Financial Services in King of Prussia, Pa.

Many U.S. workers take time away, voluntarily or involuntarily, from paid employment for reasons including raising children, returning to school, regrouping after a layoff or switching careers.

Currently, 10 million workers are unemployed, up from 5.7 million in February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the past year, the number of people out of the labor force has risen by about 5.5 million. This includes about three million women, many of whom have left jobs to care for children.

What follows are hypothetical examples to help you gauge the effect of putting retirement savings on hold for a couple of years, along with strategies for catching up when you’re able to resume saving.

Assess the impact—and try to relax

The degree to which putting savings on hold will undermine your retirement finances depends on factors including how long you skip making contributions and whether you were saving regularly before.

Age matters, too.

Because contributions made in one’s 50s and 60s have less time to benefit from potential appreciation, skipping them inflicts less damage on a nest egg, said Mr. Pfau.

Consider a woman who earns $100,000 at age 50 and has saved 12% of pay from age 22 on. By age 67, she would have more than $1.4 million, assuming a 4.5% annual inflation-adjusted return and 1.2% annual raises after inflation, according to Fidelity.

If she leaves her job at age 50 and resumes work three years later at a salary of $82,000, her nest egg at 67 would be about $1.28 million, or about 10% smaller.

The reduction “isn’t good but it’s not the end of the world," said David Blanchett, head of retirement research at Morningstar, Inc.

Moreover, her overall retirement income will likely fall by less because her Social Security benefit is likely to decline by only about 4.5%, according to Fidelity. (Social Security’s formula is based on a person’s 35 highest years of earnings, capped at an inflation-adjusted maximum of $142,800 this year.)

Younger people generally pay a bigger price for skipping contributions. For example, a 35-year-old earning $60,000 who saves 12% a year would amass $1 million by age 67. But if she takes a three-year career break and returns to work for just under $50,000, she will save $828,300 by age 67. That is 17% less than the $1 million she would have had without the career interruption, according to Fidelity.

Save—but only if you can afford to

Most people have a hard time making ends meet while out of work. But enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus payments have given some in that situation “a bit of a surplus," said Lee Baker, a financial adviser in Atlanta.

Given the uncertainties many face, Mr. Baker recommends giving priority to saving six months of expenses in an emergency account.

One way to simultaneously save for retirement and emergencies is to contribute to a Roth individual retirement account. With Roths, you put in after-tax dollars and get tax-free withdrawals.

With a Roth, you can withdraw contributions tax- and penalty-free any time. Earnings can come out tax-free, too, but generally only if you are over 59½ and if at least one Roth IRA you own has been open five or more years.

Traditional IRAs, in contrast, don’t make good emergency accounts because in return for deducting contributions, you owe income tax on withdrawals, plus a possible 10% penalty if you are under 59½.

To put money into an IRA—Roth or traditional—you must have at least as much in wages or self-employment earnings as you contribute. Unemployment benefits don’t count, said Ed Slott, an IRA specialist.

If you aren’t working and your spouse is, he or she can set up a spousal IRA—Roth or traditional—and contribute as much as $6,000 a year on your behalf. (The limit is $7,000 for people 50 or older.) The couple must be married and file a joint tax return. Roth IRAs are off-limits for individuals earning $140,000 or more and couples with incomes of $208,000 or more in 2021.

If you were employed in 2020, you can still contribute to an IRA for that year, provided you act by May 17. (If you were covered by a workplace retirement plan at any point in 2020, the ability to deduct a traditional IRA contribution ends for individuals with incomes above $75,000 and couples over $124,000.)

If your Roth contribution performs double-duty as emergency savings, invest it conservatively, mainly in cash or short-term bonds, said Mr. Baker.

Plan to catch up later

For many dealing with the pressures of temporary unemployment, the most realistic plan may be to catch up on retirement savings later.

Mr. Blanchett said one simple way to do so is to pledge to save at least 50% of your future raises. Those within 25 years or so of retiring should ideally save an even higher percentage, he said.

Saving most of your raises would also prevent you from lifestyle creep, which could leave you even further behind on retirement savings, he said.

Another catch-up opportunity occurs when children leave home, freeing up money previously allocated to them for savings.

Yet another approach involves delaying retirement. Even a part-time job held for a year or two can make a big difference, said Mr. Pfau.

The reason: By postponing retirement, a person can minimize or delay tapping retirement savings and postpone claiming Social Security. That reduces the number of years your nest egg will have to support you and gives your investments more time to grow.

And for every year someone between ages 62 and 70 refrains from collecting a benefit, Social Security increases its payouts by as much as 8%.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via