Stopped saving for retirement during the pandemic? Don’t panic
The impact of temporarily suspending retirement saving—even for a few years—isn’t as big as you might think
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The impact of temporarily suspending retirement saving—even for a few years—isn’t as big as you might think
When it comes to saving for retirement, conventional wisdom calls for starting early and setting aside 10% to 15% of pay annually. But that formula is unrealistic for the millions of workers who take career breaks, including many who have lost jobs over the past year.
While the prospect of skipping saving may provoke anxiety, the surprising news is that for many, the impact of temporarily suspending retirement saving—even for a few years—isn’t “as big as you might think," said Lorna Kapusta, head of women and customer engagement at Fidelity Investments.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.