Stranded NRIs wary of tax implications

Although experts said that not many NRIs are likely to be impacted, clarity from the tax departments would be good. “Even if a person was able to leave after July when the air bubble arrangement started, there is a possibility that he may have stayed in India for 120 days or more. In case a person stays for 120 days or more in India in FY21, they may qualify as a resident but not ordinarily resident in India, and here too, only the income earned or accrued in India may be taxed, unless they are also carrying on a foreign business or profession controlled from India," said Gautam Nayak, a chartered accountant.