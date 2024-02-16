Strategic AIFs may get excluded from RBI’s evergreening rules: Report
Equity funds are expected to see some leeway but not much of a relaxation may be granted to debt funds. A cap on the exposure of an NBFC to an AIF may also be introduced.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may create a carve out for strategically important alternative investment funds (AIFs) from the restrictions imposed by the evergreening circular issued in December, reported Business Line.
