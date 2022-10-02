Strategic versus tactical asset allocation

Core allocation is usually in the range of 70-100% based on the investor profile. This sits on your core strategy and helps you take an active stance on asset allocation and adjust exposure to asset classes based on short-term market trends and opportunities. For instance, if IT sector seem to be attractive for a short period, you may want to go overweight on the sector, which is a relatively active strategy that requires close market-monitoring as well as being nimble-footed in taking decisions aimed at capitalizing on the available opportunities. A good wealth manager can help you with research-backed themes and trends.