Strategically repay your EMIs, loans to save money during the festive season

"The top-secret behind saving money while repaying mortgages and loans lies in the effective management of EMIs. The key to the strategic management of EMIs is understanding what to prioritize first," said Pranjal Kamra, chief executive officer (CEO), Finology, a financial advisory firm. "As per Avalanche strategy, besides your monthly loan repayments, you can additionally try to repay slightly more on loans that carry higher interest rates—for instance, credit cards, personal loans, etc. However, the big-ticket loans having tax benefits such as home loans can be repaid as per the schedule. Hence, this process can help you save some interest costs and, you may become debt-free faster."

