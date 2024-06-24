Streamline Your Finances: View All Your Mutual Fund Investments in One Place
In Episode 3 of Mint Money Shots, Neil Borate, Deputy Editor, Mint explains how you can generate a consolidated account statement (CAS) across various platforms to get a comprehensive view of your mutual fund investments
In recent years, with the steady growth of financial literacy and access to financial markets, mutual funds (MFs) have become an incredibly popular option for Indian investors. They often serve as the preferred avenue of investment for individuals seeking to grow their wealth. In fact, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, on April 30, 2024, the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian Mutual Fund Industry stood at a monumental ₹57.26 trillion. With the AUM only standing at ₹9.45 trillion on the same date in 2014, we can see that growth during the past decade has been extraordinary.