The latest stress test ofmutual funds reveals that the mid cap schemes will take as long as 32-34 days to liquidate 50 percent of their portfolio. At the same time, small cap mutual funds will take as long as 54 to 56 days for the same, shows the latest data shared onAMFI’s (Association of Mutual Funds in India) website.

For instance,DSP Midcap Fund needs 12 days to liquidate 50 percent of its portfolio in the stress scenario, while in Feb, this period stood at 17 days. For liquidating the same proportion of portfolio,HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund will take 34 days, and it was 23 in February.

It is worth recalling that all mutual fund houses are supposed to disclose the results ofstress testfor their small and mid-cap schemes. This began after Sebi directed all the fund houses to reveal the results of stress tests by the 15th of each month based on the preceding month’s data.

The wasintroduced in the wake of high valuation of small and mid-cap stocks. The first disclosure by mutual fund houses happened on March 15, while the latest was on Dec 15.

Also Read | Mutual Fund Outlook 2025: Promising funds and sectors to watch

Mid Cap funds

Mid Cap funds (Nov) Stress test (50% portfolio) Concentration of mid-caps (%) DSP Midcap Fund 12 68.80% HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 34 66.48 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund 32 69.89 quant Mid Cap Fund 20 73.47 Axis Midcap Fund 9 68.70

(Source: AMFI)

As we can see in the table above, Quant Mid Cap will take 20 days to liquidate 50 percent of its portfolio and Axis MF will take only 9 days for the same. Interestingly, the situation has not improved drastically in comparison to February as the table below reveals.

Mid Cap funds (Feb) Stress Test (50% portfolio) Concentration (%) DSP Midcap Fund 17 67.83 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund 23 65.69 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund 34 69.00 quant Mid Cap Fund 6 69.57 Axis Midcap Fund 12 68.41

(Source: AMFI)

Small cap funds To liquidate 50 percent of its small cap portfolio, Axis Small Cap will take 22 days in comparison to 28 days in February, reveals the table below.

DSP Small Cap Fund will take 47 days to liquidate 50 percent of its portfolio, while in Feb it would have taken only 32 days.

The corresponding figures for HDFC Small Cap Fund are 54 and 42 days, respectively.

The table also reveals that SBI mutual fund will take a whopping 56 days to liquidate 50 percent of portfolio, whereas it stood at 60 days in February.

Small Cap funds (Nov) Stress test (50% portfolio) Concentration in small-caps (%) Axis Small Cap Fund 22 64.80 DSP Small Cap Fund 47 90.70 HDFC Small Cap Fund 54 81.49 Kotak Small Cap Fund 39 75.48 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 31 70.03 SBI SMALL CAP FUND 56 82.32 Tata Small Cap Fund 28 82.72

Small Cap funds (Feb) Stress Test (50 % of portfolio) Concentration in small caps (%) Axis Small Cap Fund 28 67.45 DSP Small Cap Fund 32 87.57 HDFC Small Cap Fund 42 77.03 Kotak Small Cap Fund 33 72.93 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 27 67.49 SBI SMALL CAP FUND 60 80.72 Tata Small Cap Fund 35 93.77

(Source: AMFI)

What is a stress test? Under this disclosure, mutual fund houses are meant to examine the liquidity of portfolios under stress scenarios for their mid-cap and small-cap funds.

Among other data points, the stress test shows the number of days it would take to liquidate 25 per cent and 50 per cent of the portfolio in case of a stress event.

The fund houses are also supposed to reveal the proportion of assets these schemes have allocated to ‘cash’ to fulfil redemption requests.