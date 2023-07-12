How a pensioner should invest to plan for her child’s marriage

My mother, a homemaker, has been getting a monthly family pension of ₹50,000 ever since my father died a few years ago. When she was 50 years old, she received a lump sum corpus of ₹60 lakh from various sources after tax deduction. She invests ₹10,000 per month in the SBI Bluechip Fund. Now, she is seeking to strike a balance with her corpus, ensuring that it maintains its value while providing a steady source of income. She will require a lump sum amount in 4-5 years for her child’s wedding expenses. Currently, she has no other financial obligations or liabilities.

