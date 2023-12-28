Striking the right balance: How to navigate your financial growth amidst uncertain times?
Navigating your financial growth at a macroeconomic level in times of heightened uncertainties can be challenging for individuals. Hence, individual resilience and a mindful approach to personal financial management will be essential for achieving one's financial goals.
Indian economy has been a shining star on the global stage amidst a peer group witnessing a slow to no growth rate. The World Bank, in its latest India Development Update, highlighted the Indian economy’s “resilience" despite challenges in the global environment. The economic outlook is promising on the domestic level in the coming year. The US recession is the talk of the town, and so the world is gearing up for the challenges we may encounter in the coming year.