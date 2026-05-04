Struggling with a credit score below 650? 6 simple ways to improve it and boost loan approval chances

Are you struggling with a credit score below 650? Has it made borrowing difficult? Be clear: any credit score below 650 can make borrowing expensive. It can complicate the clearance of personal loans, home loans and other forms of debt. It can also result in complete rejection of your debt application or very high interest rates.

Still, the truth is, your credit score is not a permanent record. It can be improved upon with the right financial habits and hard work. All it will take is time, consistent repayment of ongoing loans and responsible credit practices to bring you back on track. This way, you can steadily rebuild it and improve your creditworthiness.

Keeping these fundamental aspects in mind, let us discuss the concept of credit score, its basic range and ways you can boost it from a score of 650 in detail.

What is a credit score? To put it simply, a credit score is a three-digit number that represents your credit behaviour. It is like your financial report card. It showcases how responsible you are in managing your debt, including personal loans and credit cards, your repayment history, and your overall financial discipline.

A higher score, or any score above 750, generally indicates responsible management of finances and boosts your chances of personal loan approval and better interest rates.

This makes managing your credit score and overall credit profile responsibly even more critical because your future financial borrowing potential will be directly influenced by this score.

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Furthermore, in case you default on an ongoing personal loan or miss due dates of upcoming EMIs, this kind of behaviour will also severely dent your credit score and future borrowing capacity. That is why you should aim to protect your credit score and overall credit profile for years to showcase responsible borrowing behaviour to lending institutions. Let us now look at the basic credit score range.

Basic credit score range

Credit Score Range Category Meaning 750 – 900 Excellent Easy approvals, lowest interest rates. This is the best possible credit score range. 700 – 749 Good High approval chances, as this range is extremely respectful. 650 – 699 Fair Moderate approval, higher interest rates. This is because this is a fair credit score range with room for improvement. Below 650 Poor Low approval chances, high risk profile. Borrowing is difficult because lenders hesitate.

Note: The credit score range discussed above is illustrative in nature. It may vary across credit bureaus. For complete details, refer to your respective credit bureau and lending institution.

6 ways to improve a credit score below 650

I. Pay EMIs on time and don’t drag your debt obligations Ensure you repay your outstanding debt obligations on time. This will help you construct a strong credit history and boost trust with lending institutions. When you showcase responsible borrowing behaviour, it helps in building good relations with lenders and getting your loans and other forms of debt at easier interest rates and flexible terms.

II. Lower credit utilisation and be responsible with credit instruments Make sure that your credit utilisation stays below 30% of your limit to boost your credit score. This means that if your credit limit is ₹1,00,000, you should not use more than ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 of it.

III. Avoid multiple loan applications and don’t appear credit hungry When you send too many debt applications, this can result in ‘hard checks’, i.e., ‘hard inquiries’ on your credit profile. This can quickly bring down your credit score. Make sure your loan applications do not result in many hard checks within a short period. This means to spread your loan applications so you don't appear credit-hungry to lenders.

IV. Clear outstanding dues, focus on high-interest debt first Make sure you clear your pending dues, overdue bills, and high-interest debts first. This way, you will never fall into a cycle of endless debt. The aim here should be simple: don't borrow if you cannot repay, and if you have borrowed, prioritise repayments first. Holding on to debt is never a good idea.

V. Keep old accounts active, to showcase responsibility If you have a credit card, keep it active. A longer credit history boosts your credit profile. It can make future borrowing easier. This is because a longer credit history helps lenders make a better call on your borrowing integrity. The trust factor rises if they see that an aspiring borrower has managed debt responsibly in the past.

VI. Check credit reports regularly and raise issues promptly It is your responsibility to check and regularly update your credit report, fix errors by reaching out to your respective credit bureau in case of discrepancies, and to avoid unnecessary score drops.

In short, boosting your credit score if it is below 650 requires consistency, dedication, and simplicity. When you are disciplined with repayments, controlled with your credit usage, and consistent with monitoring, you can gradually rebuild your financial integrity.

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A better credit score not only improves the chances of loan approval but also boosts an individual's confidence and helps them save significantly on interest costs in the long run. In case of any doubts or hesitation regarding the management of your finances, it is better to reach out to a certified financial advisor to eliminate mistakes and make sensible borrowing decisions, thus keeping your credit score healthy.