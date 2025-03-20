Credit cards are no longer just a luxury but have indeed become a part of our lifestyle because of the perks it brings in. With credit cards you can unlock cashbacks, reward points and exclusive offers on your favourite brands. Hence, every time you use a credit card you can turn your transactions into smart payments.
It is not easy to get a credit card without a credit score as most lenders will check your credit worthiness before giving you a credit card. Fortunately, there are some options for those without credit history.
Timely repayments: Make your payments for credit cards loans and BNPL plans on time to create a good credit history which can also increase your credit score eventually.
Credit utilisation ratio: Make sure that you do not over exhaust your credit limit. Try to maintain a low credit utilisation ratio which does not increase more than 30% of your total credit limit.
Avoid frequent hard inquiries: Frequent requests for credit cards and loans can hurt your credit score and may reflect that you are facing financial constraints.
Check credit reports regularly: Make sure to monitor your credit report on a regular basis to identify errors and in case of any discrepancies, you must rectify them immediately as it may impact your credit score.
Credit mix: Your credit score improves gradually when you have maintained a mix of both secured and unsecured credit accounts.
In conclusion, even if you do not have a credit score, you can still get a credit card under certain circumstances. However, you must note that you must first evaluate your financial situation and only then apply for a credit card. This way you can avoid any unnecessary financial burden and also get the most out of your credit card.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.