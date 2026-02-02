How will the STT hike on F&O trades affect arbitrage and other funds?
Budget 2026 increased transaction costs in the derivatives market by hiking the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options trades. While the increase is small in absolute terms, it has material implications for arbitrage funds, which depend on cash-futures spreads. The impact on other strategies is likely to be limited.