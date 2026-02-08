STT hike further stacks the odds against retail traders
Anagh Pal 6 min read 08 Feb 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Long-term investment options, such as mutual funds, can be a better option as they are far less sensitive to transaction costs and short-term market volatility.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Financial awareness, not taxation, drives responsible investing, says Bhubaneswar-based finance researcher and former futures and options (F&O) trader Narayan Das, who has spent over a decade trading in derivatives, gaining firsthand experience of leverage, volatility, and how transaction costs steadily erode retail profits.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story