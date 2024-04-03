Active Stocks
Wed Apr 03 2024 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.60 -0.64%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 770.95 0.47%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,480.75 -0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.60 1.97%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.30 -0.12%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Stuck at checkout? How and why online payments fail and five ways to prevent it
BackBack

Stuck at checkout? How and why online payments fail and five ways to prevent it

Sangeeta Ojha

Digital payments in India face common challenges leading to online payment failures. Factors include maintenance outages, errors in payment information, security alerts, misconfigurations, and cybersecurity threats

Here are five common reasons for online payment failures in India and ways to prevent them. (iStock)Premium
Here are five common reasons for online payment failures in India and ways to prevent them. (iStock)

The rise in digital payments brings various challenges within complex payment systems. In such a scenario, numerous factors can contribute to online payment failures. Online payment failures can be exasperating for both customers and businesses. Here are five common reasons for online payment failures in India and ways to prevent them:

1)Scheduled Maintenance and Downtime

Banks and payment gateways may undergo scheduled maintenance or face unplanned outages. Although UPI payments are usually accessible 24/7, banks typically announce scheduled downtime in advance

2)Incorrect Data Entry

Errors in entering payment information such as OTP, CVV, or card expiry dates frequently result in payment failures. Problems, like not receiving the OTP or inputting an incorrect password, can lead to transaction declines.

3)Security Issues

Transactions may be rejected due to security alerts triggered by banks, such as transactions deviating from your usual spending habits or attempting to use a card restricted to domestic use on international websites, noted Kunal Varma, Co-Founder, and CEO of Freo.

4)Payment Gateway or Processor Issues

Kunal Varma highlights that misconfigurations of payment gateways, restrictions on supported payment methods or currencies, and technical glitches can result in payment failures.

5)Fraudulent Activities and Identity Theft

Banks may block transactions due to cybersecurity threats if they suspect fraudulent activities, states Verma, emphasizing that hackers can conduct unauthorized transactions using stolen personal information.

Ravi Battula, Vice President of Wibmo, offered suggestions for avoiding online payment failures.

1) A dependable payment service provider (PSP) or payment aggregator (PA) with significant expertise in delivering secure payments, linked to numerous Payment Gateways with smart routing capabilities.

2) Reducing reliance on customers by tokenising and securely storing payment instrument details to streamline the checkout process.

3) A strong infrastructure comprised of underlying service providers is essential. Most payment failures occur during transitions between participants, leading to timeouts and technical errors.

4) Addressing online fraud, a crucial aspect that affects business success, requires mature systems that minimise false positives while ensuring a positive customer experience.

5) The absence of certified entities in the ecosystem creates challenges in a rapidly changing landscape overseen by entities like EMV 2.0, RBI, NPCI, and relevant regulatory bodies. Therefore, it is imperative to have robust certified players in place.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Apr 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App