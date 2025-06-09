Student add-on cards: Key things parents should watch out for

Students are quickly becoming financially responsible individuals by managing their own tuition payments and offsets after their courses or school houses as well as everyday spending. It is then that parents look for safe and effective ways of educating their children on financial responsibility. However, parents need to comprehend the nuances before plunging into it.
Here is a complete guide to parents in the year of 2025 in introducing them to the understanding of how student add-ons and cards work, for it offers descriptions of their advantages and how to apply.
The card issued in the students' names has the same credit limit under the primary account to which it belongs and is mainly issued on behalf of a student who is a minor. In fact, under such circumstances, there is independent access to a card by the student for use; he or she does so with the parent still answerable for payments.
An add-on card is issued to:
Credit card issuer
No. of add-on cards permitted
Annual fee
HDFC Bank
Up to 3 add-on cards
Free for lifetime
SBI Cards
Up to 2 add-on cards
Free for lifetime
YES Bank
Up to 3 add-on cards
Free for lifetime
Axis Bank
Up to 4 add-on cards
Free for lifetime
HSBC Bank
Up to 3 add-on cards
Free for lifetime
IndusInd Bank
Up to 2 add-on cards
Free for lifetime
Kotak Bank
Up to 3 add-on cards
Rs. 0 to Rs. 599
With add-on cards you do have flexibility, but they come with challenges. Here are just a few:
Major Indian banks offer add-on credit cards. In general, the process consists of:
In most cases, approvals are stated to be reasonably quick, especially if the primary cardholder has a good repayment history.
In conclusion, an add-on credit card is a purposeful device that encourages learning and responsibility in the world where financial independence starts earlier - but without removing parental control. It can help give parents peace of mind while preparing a young person for future financial journeys using proper care and boundaries.
