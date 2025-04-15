Student loan for studying abroad: Is it worth it? Here’s what you need to know

As of late 2024, over 1.33 million students are pursuing higher education abroad according to the recent report published by PTI. This is a considerable increase from past years, this fact was presented before the Indian parliament some time ago. It highlights the growing trend of Indian students pursuing higher educational prospects abroad.
This takes us to the question, about the significance of taking a student loan i.e., its pros and cons for studying abroad. This article is dedicated to the discussion about the pros and cons of taking student loans for taking up educational opportunities in the future.
India's leading Non banking Financial companies (NBFCs) are witnessing massive growth in their education loan books according to a recent CRISIL report. The report estimated the asset under management (AUM) to exceed ₹60,000 crore from ₹43,000 crore last year. This is being driven by rapidly growing demand for foreign education and increasing inflation and costs of higher studies.
Interest rates offered on education loans in India are different for different banks. The rates are being offered by State Bank of India at 9.90% per annum. ICICI Bank offers rates in the range of 9.50% and 14.25% per annum. HDFC Bank is offering loans from 9.50% per annum as on April 2025. However, it will be advisable to check individual banks for the changes and updates for the latest position in the rates.
Note: The interest rates applicable on the above loans are indicative in nature only. For the latest information, corresponding interest rates and updates with regards to the same please contact your respective financial institution.
Therefore, student loans can be an extremely crucial tool towards meeting fiscal needs, but one must weigh the pros and cons against the likely constraints and difficulties of seeking the aforementioned loans.
Prospective applicants therefore must think critically, analyze their fiscal capacity, and get to know terms and conditions of the loan before going ahead with their loan applications.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.