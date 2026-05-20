A weaker rupee and tougher job markets are reshaping the economics of foreign education

Ann Jacob
6 min read20 May 2026, 10:32 AM IST
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As the Indian rupee plunges to record lows, the dream of studying abroad has become a financial gamble.(Pixabay)
Summary
With the rupee at 96/$ and education loans at 12%, the cost-to-salary math of studying abroad is under stress. Rising fees, tight visas and weak job markets are stretching repayment timelines.

To grab hold of the glossy dream of overseas education and eventual global employment, Indian parents have willingly liquidated family assets and taken out hefty education loans — all in the hope that earnings in dollars or euros would wipe out the debt.

But in 2026, that fundamental equation stands fractured. With the Indian rupee hitting record lows of 96 against the US dollar, the financial math of studying abroad demands a hard reset.

The equation has changed. With tighter job markets, lower starting salaries, 12% education loan interest rates and a weaker rupee, costs are climbing while repayment capacity is shrinking.

High-cost dream

According to Dhaval Mehta, founder and CEO of Globestar Edutech, an educational consultancy specialising in study abroad and career counselling, the entry threshold varies sharply by destination:

Also Read | Need deep reset, no quick fix, say experts as rupee hits new lows

United States: An undergraduate degree now commands close to 3 crore to 4 crore all-in, including steep localized living costs. For a Master’s degree, students spend between $70,000 and $100,000 — translating to 67.2 lakh to 96 lakh at current exchange rates.

United Kingdom: A three-year undergraduate programme costs roughly 30 lakh to 40 lakh annually, taking the total to around 1.1 crore to 1.2 crore. A one-year Master’s keeps total expenses within the 30 lakh to 40 lakh range. However, post-study visa windows have been trimmed from 24 months to nearly 16 months.

Australia and New Zealand: Annual tuition ranges between AUD 45,000 and AUD 80,000 — approximately 25 lakh to 45 lakh.

Continental Europe: Germany, Italy and Spain offer lower-debt alternatives. A Master’s degree in Germany rarely exceeds €10,000 (around 9.3 lakh) in total tuition. Monthly living costs hover around €1,000, enabling students to avoid massive debt — provided they manage basic language proficiency and side jobs.

Rupee shock

“You end up paying a lot more, it hurts these students and parents, especially with the loans because if you took a loan when the Rupee was at 80-85, and now it’s at 96 and kids are pulled into a loan for two years,” noted Mehta. He added that there is an advantage for those with a one-year timeline.

“You are paying at least 10-12% more, solely because of the rupee depreciation and this will obviously increase the tenure of repaying debts. With Indian students, you pay back between 5-10 years from the time that you actually finish your degree. Interest should not be ideally more than 10% but it's sitting at about 12%,” he explained.

Also Read | Rupee falls to record low, yet remains competitive against peers

Jobs reality

"I paid around $70,000 just to get my degree, excluding my cost of living," shared Kowsika Manimaran, a 27-year-old financial analyst based in Arizona, USA. "Imagine not having a job for one year after investing $70,000. It is not a joke."

Kowsika completed her degree in May 2025, but has had a twelve-month job hunt before securing an internship.

“We had a government change, so many new rules were introduced around hiring international students, which companies were trying to understand... which caused the majority of the delay.”

In Germany, Gautham Mohan, a 27-year-old Master’s graduate in Electrical Engineering based in Stuttgart, describes a broader slowdown.

"In Germany right now, the opportunities have gone down sharply since the Russia-Ukraine war," Gautham explained. He warned of a structural policy trap when moving from a student visa to a 1.5-year job-seeker visa: "Once you complete your degree, you don’t have the student visa anymore. This means you can't use student dorms, which are usually cheap, and your health insurance costs double."

Vighnesh Nadukkandy Pradeep, a 29-year-old development engineer in Borås, Sweden, pointed out that even with four international scholarships, the job market remains deeply challenging. “There's a real anti-immigrant sentiment brewing across the continent, and a strong push towards native language proficiency in hiring, even in technical fields. Most European companies either ignore Indian work experience completely or use it against you to say you're 'overqualified' for entry-level roles.”

In France, Christeena Sabin, a 27-year-old PhD employee at CNRS labs in Strasbourg, noted that despite structural support, corporate integration remains slim. "Housing allowance for foreigners (CAF) has stopped from this year," Christeena said. “Companies hesitate to provide permanent positions because they need to sponsor visas for foreign nationals.”

Salary mismatch

The central crisis for international students is the mismatch between starting salaries and local living liabilities.

In the United States, according to Mehta, an international graduate must secure a starting salary of at least $75,000 to meet the baseline for H-1B visa sponsorship. While 72 lakh sounds substantial in rupee terms, domestic purchasing power tells a different story.

"About 30% goes towards taxes, and you're spending at least 25% for rent," Mehta explained. "You're also paying for food, another 20%. So with 75% going out, that leaves just 25% of earnings to pay off loans. At this rate, it takes a minimum of three to four years of employment just to break even.”

In the United Kingdom, most international graduates earn between £23,000 and £28,000 annually.

Also Read | CEA: Why the rupee’s exchange rate doesn’t reflect India’s fundamentals

"At £23,000, it's not enough because you are barely able to make it," warned Mehta. After a 20% tax deduction, graduates face accommodation costs of £700 to £800 a month and food expenses of £400 to £500. With monthly overheads around £1,200, little remains to service loans.

Australia shows similar pressure. Sponsorship pathways begin at AUD 50,000, but in cities like Sydney, sharply rising rents make survival on that salary extremely difficult.

By contrast, continental Europe offers a softer landing. "A student in Germany or France finishes with less than €10,000 in total educational debt," noted Mehta. "This is because their starting salary of €30,000 to €45,000, their repayment tenure rarely stretches past three years.”

Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living Accommodation, emphasised that salary dynamics are unfolding alongside hardening regulatory environments. For instance, the US’s introduction of a $100,000 fee per corporate H-1B visa petition has led employers to pull back on international recruitment.

Planner’s take

"What families often forget is that there is a critical gap of anywhere between two to five years between today, when you sign the loan papers, and when the student actually hits the job market," warned Amol Joshi, founder of PlanRupee Investment Services.

"During the studying period, you typically only have to pay off the interest component. Because of this, the initial monthly outflow looks very manageable. But families must remember that six months to a year after graduation, that monthly bill will look radically different once the principal repayment component is added."

Families must stress-test loan structures assuming an additional 3-5% rupee depreciation, added Pankaj Mathpal, founder of Optima Money Managers.

In an environment of 12–15% education loan rates and persistent rupee depreciation, families must rethink which country truly offers sustainable opportunities and viable salaries.

Entering this market without a thorough calculation of disposable income — not just headline salaries — could turn an aspirational global degree into a long-term financial burden.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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