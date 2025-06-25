Planning undergrad abroad? Here's why you should look beyond the US

For Indian students who plan to pursue an undergraduate (UG) education abroad, the choice boils down not just to prestige and opportunity but a far more practical concern — cost. The US has long been the dream destination, but countries such as Germany, the UK, Australia and Singapore may offer a more cost-effective path to the same global exposure and career opportunities.

Mint previously analysed how the cost of pursuing a postgraduate degree abroad varies across countries. This article looks at the undergraduate landscape, comparing tuition fees, living expenses and the overall return on investment for an education in countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Australia and Singapore.

Cost-benefit analysis

Let’s start with the basics. UG programmes in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and management in the US typically cost around $36,000 and $35,000 a year in tuition, respectively, and living expenses average $18,000 a year. Over four years, that adds up to a hefty $212,000 to $216,000.

In contrast, a three-year undergraduate program in the UK costs about $123,000, and in Australia between $114,000 and $120,000, depending on the stream. Singapore is in the middle, with a four-year cost of $130,000. But Germany, with nearly zero tuition and average annual living costs of $12,200, offers the same UG degree at just $37,500—nearly one-sixth of the cost in the US.

Prasanth Kumar Ragupathyis an automotive powertrain calibration engineer who studied in France. He said that beyond tuition and rent, insurance in countries such as the US can cost thousands of dollars—an expense that's often overlooked by students and parents. “You may think you're earning more in the US, but much of it goes into hidden costs such as insurance, healthcare and visa renewals," he said.

He said countries such as Germany or France have lower direct costs and provide a more stable social support system, making them more attractive to settle down in long-term. “While American salaries might seem higher, the holistic living experience in Europe provides unique opportunities for personal and professional growth," he said.

Students should choose the course first, then the country. Ragupathy said, “Don’t follow consultants blindly. Do your own research. The cheapest or the most expensive option isn’t necessarily the best — it’s the one that aligns with your academic and career goals."

Hidden challenges

Mayuresh Kini, co-founder of Zinc Money, highlighted several crucial financial considerations that families often overlook. One major factor is the legal and financial complexity for students under the age of 18. “At this age, you can’t sign loan documents, which means your parents must become co-borrowers or co-signers," Kini said. This can creates hurdles for families in which the parents are reluctant to share their financial details with banks or take on liability, especially when the student is not yet legally an adult.

Kini also drew attention to structural differences in education systems that directly affect costs and planning. For example, Germany requires 13 years of schooling to qualify for public university admission. “As an Indian student with a 10+2 education, you’ll actually need to complete an additional year in an Indian college before you can apply to a German public university," he said.

He advised families to start to process early and take a long-term view. “Successful international education planning begins early — ideally in seventh or eighth standard. This gives you ample time to prepare academically, financially, and personally," he said. According to Kini, the total cost for an undergraduate and postgraduate education can range from USD 70,000 at the low end, and touch as much as USD 500,000 at the high end (for US Ivy League), so it's essential for families to map out the financial journey from the outset.

Other things to consider

Abraham said students often overlook certain expenses when calculating the total investment. "Airfare, visa costs, health insurance, personal travel — they all add up. I advise students to anticipate at least six trips home over a three-year programme." Factoring this in, the US becomes a far more expensive proposition that it already is.

Another factor that affects the total cost is the duration of the course. UG programmes in the US and Singapore typically last four years, while the UK, Australia and Germany generally have three-year programme. That extra year can easily translate into an extra $30,000–$50,000 of expenses.

Also, consider getting an internship as they can significantly improve career outcomes, said Dr. Christopher Abraham, professor and campus head at SP Jain Global School of Management. “Students who engage in internships during their UG studies tend to command higher starting salaries. Without internship experience, a student may start at a lower salary and take years to recover the investment. But with industry exposure, the ROI can be far more favourable," he added.

Ragupathy said learning the local language is essential, even if the course is taught in English. “Most European universities offer language courses, and immersion helps. Avoid clustering with only Indian students — interact with locals to adapt faster."

Abraham said, "Language is less of a barrier now, with tools such as Google Translate. But students must still make the effort. It typically takes six months to become conversational."

Part-time work

International students are generally allowed to work part-time while studying in several countries, though the rules regarding working hours, wages, and eligibility vary widely.

The following overview reflects the 2025 regulations and typical earning scenarios based on standard wage rates and work-hour limits in each country.

In the US, students on an F-1 visa can begin working on campus as soon as their course begins. However, they are not allowed to work off-campus during their first academic year. During the term, they may work up to 20 hours a week. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, though several states including California offer significantly higher wages, with $16.50 an hour being common. Depending on the state and the job, students can earn between $580 and $1,320 a month.

In the UK, full-time international students are allowed to work up to 20 hours a week during academic terms. The typical wage for students aged 18 to 20 is around £8.60 an hour, with monthly earnings estimated at about £688. Wages may be higher depending on the job and location.

In Australia, international students can work up to 48 hours a fortnight during the term. The minimum wage in 2025 is projected at AUD 25.20 an hour. This allows students to earn more than AUD 2,400 a month, depending on the role and actual hours worked.

In Germany, international students are allowed to work up to 120 full days a year, which typically averages out to around 20 hours a week during the academic term. The 2025 minimum wage is €12.82 an hour. Students can expect monthly earnings of around €1,025, though this may increase with more specialised roles or regional wage differences.

In Singapore, full-time international students enrolled in approved institutions are allowed to work up to 16 hours a week during the term. The typical hourly wage is about SGD 10, leading to monthly earnings of around SGD 640. Unlike many other countries, Singapore generally maintains this 16-hour limit throughout the year, including academic breaks.

International students must adhere to the permitted working hours as violating these limits can result in serious visa consequences. These earning figures are conservative estimates and should be verified with specific institutional guidelines and local labour laws before taking up employment.

However, experts said part-time work alone was unlikely to cover all expenses—some support from family or a loan would still be required.