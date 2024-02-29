Study abroad? Why it helps buying insurance from India
Summary
- The health policies offered by Indian insurers are cheaper and also offer extensive coverage.
Nishan Konan (36) had no inkling of the emergency that awaited him in the US. Barely a week after he moved there in July 2022 to do a Master of Science (MS) course in business analytics from the University of Texas, he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. Konan was hospitalized and had to undergo an emergency open-heart surgery. The hospitalization costs were huge but Konan had a health insurance plan, albeit one that was provided by his university and covered all his bills. “The insurance premium was part of the course fee that I had paid. After my recovery, I decided to discontinue the course and move back to India. The university returned the tuition fee, excluding the insurance premium," Konan says.