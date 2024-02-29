Study abroad? Why it helps buying insurance from India

Even in countries where government-backed insurance plans are available, such as NHS in the UK, education counsellors will still advice you to buy a private plan. “We highlight the importance of taking insurance from our own country in our pre-departure sessions with students. One, there is price arbitrage. Second, there are non-medical benefits. Even in case of countries where the health insurance premium cost is included in the visa itself, it is better to take a private plan because the government-backed health plans are not extensive. Consultations with doctors, or procedures such as dental or eye care are not covered in such plans. If one does not want a private coverage for the entire duration, we suggest they take it for at least a month while they settle down," says Mayank Maheshwari, co-founder & COO, University Living.