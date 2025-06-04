Studying abroad? How prepaid forex cards help manage student expenses

Are you going abroad for studies? Then, a prepaid forex card, which is specially designed for students, will be a handy tool for managing your expenses. Prepaid forex cards for students come with a host of benefits including multi-currency features, locked-in exchange rates and lower transaction fee compared to regular debit and credit cards. Here is a guide on the features, benefits and what you should look for while getting prepaid forex cards.

What are the features of prepaid forex cards for students? A prepaid forex card for students is a convenient and secure way to carry foreign currency abroad. It offers features such as multi-currency support, locked-in exchange rates, and lower transaction fees than regular debit or credit cards.

“Prepaid forex cards provide multi-currency loading options, online tracking, secure chip-and-pin technology, easy reload functionality, and easy blocking in case of loss or theft,” says Ankit Mehra Co-Founder and CEO of GyanDhan, an NBFC (Non-Banking Finance Company) that has a tie-up with edtech firms. “Additionally, forex cards lock in the loaded amount, protecting against currency fluctuations,” he says.

“These cards can be used for payments and ATM withdrawals globally. Many service providers offer student-friendly perks such as zero issuance fees, discounted rates, free international SIM cards, and travel insurance,” says Pavan Kavad, Managing Director, Prithvi Exchange, an RBI licensed forex dealer.

These cards are widely accepted at merchants and ATMs worldwide, making them an ideal choice for students studying abroad. They come with added benefits like expense tracking through mobile apps and instant card blocking in case of loss.

What else should students look for while opting for prepaid forex cards? Prepaid forex credit cards are a smart choice for students studying abroad. They offer benefits such as global acceptance, online tracking, and easy reloads from India. They ensure safe, convenient payments and help manage foreign currency expenses efficiently.

Students should ensure that their forex card comes with ISIC (International Student Identity Card) as an additional benefit. ISIC provides access to thousands of discounts worldwide on travel, food, shopping and educational resources.

“Combining an ISIC with a forex card helps students save money on everyday expenses and enhances their international experience. Many banks and forex providers also offer combo deals that include both cards for extra savings and convenience,” Kavad says.

“Additionally, pairing a forex card with an ISIC card provides verified student status and also unlocks additional global discounts on travel, shopping, and entertainment, making the student’s overseas experience more economical,” Mehra says. Mastercard is offering ISIC as a complementary benefit for all prepaid forex cardholders who are on its network in India.

How much money can students ideally load in prepaid forex cards? Education finance consultants say that students should ideally load a prepaid forex card with enough funds to cover at least 3-6 months of expected expenses, including tuition fee, rent, and living costs. “A typical initial load ranges from $3000 to $10,000, depending on the destination and the cost of living. Since forex cards are reloadable, students can top up funds as needed,” Kavad says.

“The load comes with a limit of $7500 daily, which is enough. So, students can load sufficient funds for the first couple of months, and then reload based on actual expenditure patterns,” Mehra says. Incidentally, students can transfer up to $250,000 per financial year for their studies abroad under RBI’s ‘Liberalised Remittance Scheme’.

Should they be used only for managing routine expenses? Consultants say that prepaid forex cards can also be used for large payments such as tuition fees. “Prepaid forex cards should not be limited to managing only routine expenses. While they are ideal for daily needs like groceries, transportation, and dining, they can also be used for larger payments,” Kavad says.

“However, for tuition fees, it’s essential to check if the university accepts card payments. Otherwise, a wire transfer from an Indian bank might be required,” he says.

“Forex cards can safeguard the amount from exchange‐rate uncertainty. Thus, loading larger sums when rates are favourable can shield students from future volatility. Beyond daily expenses, preloading tuition fees in advance locks in favourable rates and minimizes exchange costs,” Mehra says.

What is the eligibility criteria for the prepaid forex card? Most banks issue prepaid forex cards to students who are more than 18 years old. There are banks that issue these cards to students above 12 years of age. In any case, the student should have secured admission in a foreign school/college/university to get the card. Here are the documents that you have to furnish to the bank for availing the card.