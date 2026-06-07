Studying abroad on a loan? Here's the true cost—and the mistakes that can make it even higher

A foreign degree today can easily cost Indian families as much as ₹1 crore and in some cases even more, making overseas education one of the biggest financial commitments they will ever undertake. Rising visa restrictions and a weaker rupee have only added to the burden. Yet, an HSBC survey found that nearly 90% of Indian parents still aspiring to send their children abroad for higher studies.
Even parents who have diligently saved for years may find their education corpus falling short of the soaring cost of overseas studies. In such situations, many are tempted to dip into their retirement savings—a decision that can jeopardise their own long-term financial security. A more prudent approach is to bridge the funding gap through an education loan. However, borrowers need to choose their loan carefully, paying close attention to costs, repayment terms and other conditions, so that the debt remains manageable.
“If you take a ₹1 crore loan, the number that matters most isn’t the principal but what you end up repaying,” says said Arijit Sen, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser, Co-Founder, Merry Mind.
For example, at roughly 8% p.a. over 20 years the EMI is about ₹83,600 and total repayment comes to roughly ₹2.01 crore — so you pay about ₹1.01 crore in interest.
Two things are crucial here:
Suggesting a practical approach to repay the loan, the expert suggest, you may try these small, habit‑friendly moves:
One of the biggest factors driving up the cost of overseas education for Indian families is the steady depreciation of the rupee. “Since 1991, the rupee has lost nearly 73% of its value against the US dollar. As a result, a foreign degree that may have cost around ₹26 lakh in the early 1990s would now cost nearly four times more — roughly ₹1 crore — even if university fees had stayed flat,” Saurabh Mukherjea from Marcellus Investment Managers.
But tuition fees did not stay flat. “Foreign universities, especially in countries like the US and the UK, have consistently increased tuition costs by around 4% annually. Over 25 years, that alone doubles the education expense,” he further added. Both factor combined, the total cost of overseas education has increased nearly eightfold
Several foreign countries, including the US, the UK, Canada and Australia, are tightening work permit norms, which means that many students could be forced to service their debt with the lower income they earn from a job in India.
“Even then, getting a foreign degree makes sense as it garuntees high employbility in India,” Mukherjea notes.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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