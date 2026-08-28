Subhadra Scheme: 5th installment disbursed to 1.03 crore women by Odisha CM— did you receive it? Here's how to check

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday released more than ₹5,160 crore under the fifth instalment of the Subhadra Yojana, benefiting over one crore women across the state.

The funds were transferred directly to the bank accounts of 1,03,26,162 beneficiaries during an event held at Lathipada in Nayagarh district. Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and several other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders attended the programme, according to PTI.

Of the total beneficiaries, 2,21,054 women received the scheme’s financial assistance for the first time.

To find out whether you have received an instalment under the Subhadra Yojana, you can check your payment status through the official portal or confirm the credit directly through your bank account.

Check status online through the official portal Visit the official Subhadra Odisha Portal. 2. Select Beneficiary Status or Track Application Status.

3. Provide your registered mobile number, Aadhaar number or application ID.

4. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and submit the details.

5. Your dashboard will display information such as the application status, e-KYC progress and instalment payment status, including whether the amount has been credited.

Verify through your bank account Since Subhadra Yojana payments are transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), beneficiaries can check their Aadhaar-linked bank account statement, passbook or transaction alerts to confirm whether the instalment has been credited.

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It is also important to ensure that the bank account is active, linked to Aadhaar and mapped with the NPCI DBT mapper, as any pending linkage can prevent the payment from being processed. If you experience a payment delay or encounter any issues, you can contact the Subhadra Yojana toll-free helpline at 14678 for assistance.

Subhadra Yojana in Odisha Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha on September 17, 2024, following the BJP’s formation of the state government. The scheme provides eligible women with ₹10,000 per year, paid in two equal instalments of ₹5,000 each. One instalment is released on Raksha Bandhan, while the other is disbursed on International Women’s Day.

Odisha Deputy CM Parida meets PM Modi, briefs him on women-centric schemes Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and briefed him on the progress and "success" of various women-focused welfare initiatives in the state, an official said.