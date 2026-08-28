Subhadra Scheme: 5th installment disbursed to 1.03 crore women by Odisha CM— did you receive it? Here's how to check

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday released more than ₹5,160 crore under the fifth instalment of the Subhadra Yojana, benefiting over one crore women across the state.
The funds were transferred directly to the bank accounts of 1,03,26,162 beneficiaries during an event held at Lathipada in Nayagarh district. Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and several other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders attended the programme, according to PTI.
Of the total beneficiaries, 2,21,054 women received the scheme’s financial assistance for the first time.
To find out whether you have received an instalment under the Subhadra Yojana, you can check your payment status through the official portal or confirm the credit directly through your bank account.
2. Select Beneficiary Status or Track Application Status.
3. Provide your registered mobile number, Aadhaar number or application ID.
4. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and submit the details.
5. Your dashboard will display information such as the application status, e-KYC progress and instalment payment status, including whether the amount has been credited.
Since Subhadra Yojana payments are transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), beneficiaries can check their Aadhaar-linked bank account statement, passbook or transaction alerts to confirm whether the instalment has been credited.
It is also important to ensure that the bank account is active, linked to Aadhaar and mapped with the NPCI DBT mapper, as any pending linkage can prevent the payment from being processed. If you experience a payment delay or encounter any issues, you can contact the Subhadra Yojana toll-free helpline at 14678 for assistance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha on September 17, 2024, following the BJP’s formation of the state government. The scheme provides eligible women with ₹10,000 per year, paid in two equal instalments of ₹5,000 each. One instalment is released on Raksha Bandhan, while the other is disbursed on International Women’s Day.
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and briefed him on the progress and "success" of various women-focused welfare initiatives in the state, an official said.
The meeting took place ahead of the disbursement of the fifth instalment under the Subhadra scheme. Parida, who also heads the state’s Women and Child Development Department, informed PM Modi about measures being undertaken to ensure that the funds reach all eligible beneficiaries smoothly and on time.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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