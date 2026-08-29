Subhadra Yojana 5th installment: How to check Odisha govt's ₹5000 tranche payment status, beneficiary list

The Odisha government released the fifth installment of the Subhadra Yojana on 28 August, disbursing 5,160 crore to eligible women. The annual payout of 10,000 is delivered via Direct Benefit Transfer.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated29 Aug 2026, 12:50 PM IST
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Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on 28 August released <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,160 crore funds as a part of Subhadra Yojana fifth installment.
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on 28 August released ₹5,160 crore funds as a part of Subhadra Yojana fifth installment.

Subhadra Yojana fifth installment was released on Friday, 28 August — the flagship scheme of Odisha government to empower women through direct financial support. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi released over 5,160 crore funds, benefiting eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years.

The tranche payment of 5000 is directed towards one crore women beneficiaries across the state is a part of government sponsored 50,000 financial assistance over a period of five years. Under this scheme, beneficiaries receive 10,000 payout annually which is divided equally into two payouts. Through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, the government transfers funds directly to Aadhar-linked bank accounts of eligible women.

Also Read | Which small savings scheme can double ₹50,000 the fastest?

How to check Subhadra Yojana status online

Follow the steps given below to check Subhadra Yojana status online

Step 1. Visit the official Subhadra Odisha Portal at subhadra.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2. Select Application Status.

Step 3. Provide Aadhaar number to Login.

How to check Subhadra Yojana Beneficiary List

Step 1. Visit the official Subhadra Odisha Portal at subhadra.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2. Select Beneficiary List.

Step 3. Select your district from the available list.

Step 4. Choose relevant block or urban local body and Gram Panchayat or ward.

Step 5. Click on view

Also Read | Have undisclosed FA worth ₹1 cr? Here's when you pay ₹60L or ₹1L in tax

What to do if your name is not in Beneficiary List

If eligible beneficiary's name appears on the list, then they can verify payment details. In case, the list does not contain your name even if all the eligibility conditions are met, than candidates can contact nearest Anganwadi Centre, Common Service Centre (CSC), or Women & Child Development office for assistance. One can also reach out to the Subhadra Yojana toll-free helpline at 14678 for assistance.

Applicants must ensure that their bank account is active, linked to Aadhaar and mapped with the NPCI DBT mapper. To confirm whether the instalment has been credited, beneficiaries must check their Aadhaar-linked bank account statement, passbook or transaction alerts.

The disbursement of funds to the bank accounts of 1,03,26,162 beneficiaries took place during an event held at Lathipada in Nayagarh district. Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and several other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders attended the programme. Among all the beneficiaries, as many as 2,21,054 women were the first time beneficiaries of the scheme.

Also Read | Direct vs regular mutual funds: Why the same scheme can give different returns

Every year, the installments are released on International Women’s Day (8th March) and the second one on Raksha Bandhan. This scheme was launched on 17 September 2024 after the BJP government came to power in the state.

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