Sub-limits on health insurance can make your policy benefits insignificant1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 11:33 PM IST
A health insurance policy is the need of the hour, particularly in view of spiralling healthcare costs
A health insurance policy is the need of the hour, particularly in view of spiralling healthcare costs
A health insurance policy is the need of the hour, particularly in view of spiralling healthcare costs. Health policies help you meet the costs of both planned and unforeseen hospitalization and medical treatment. Yet, subscribers may be in for a rude shock if they are not aware of expenditure sub-limits mentioned in their health policies. This is true even for policies that come with a higher sum insured.