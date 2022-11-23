Sub-limits on health insurance can make your policy benefits insignificant

Take the case of Hanu Shukla, a Lucknow-based marketing executive, who bought a health policy with maternity benefit cover with sum insured of ₹10 lakh around five years ago. He had even paid a premium of ₹61,000 ( ₹12,200 per annum) thereafter. But, after his wife Neeshu Tripathi was admitted to a hospital for the delivery of their first child, Shukla found that he was only eligible for a reimbursement of ₹50,000 towards maternity benefits. The policy had a sub-limit on the overall sum insured for maternity benefits. There are many subscribers like Shukla who are ignorant of the sub-limits and have had to shell out money for treatment costs when their insurance claims go beyond the sub-limits.